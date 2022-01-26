Netflix Comments on Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard - News

Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters in a recent earnings call with investors has commented on Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"I think to some degree, it's an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around subscription being a great model to connect consumers around the world with games and game experiences," said Peters,

"And we’re open to licensing, accessing large game IP that people will recognize. And I think you'll see some of that happen over the year to come. But we also see back to test like building out a whole cloth and the ability to take the franchises or the big titles, let's call it, that we are excited about and actually develop interactive experiences that are connected to those. We see a huge long-term multiyear opportunity in that, too.

"So we're very open. We're going to be experimental and try a bunch of things. But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we're building in other places and sort of magnify that value for the fans of those stories."

Netflix did launch Netflix Games in November 2021 for Android users at no additional cost, as well as no ads and no in-app purchases.

