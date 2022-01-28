PowerSlave: Exhumed Arrives February 10 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Nightdive Studios announced the first-person shooter, PowerSlave: Exhumed, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on February 10.

Here is an overview of the game:

PowerSlave: Exhumed is a KEX Engine port of the classic console game.

Destination: The ancient Egyptian city of Karnak. Alien forces possessing horrifying powers have sealed off the once thriving community from all outside contact. As a covert operations specialist, you have been trained for all forms of contingencies. Nothing can prepare you, however, for the nightmare you are about to enter…

Key Features:

First-person viewpoint action.

action. 20-plus levels of non-stop gameplay through an ancient Egyptian city and the tomb of the Pharaoh Ramses.

Real-time fully 3D rendered gameplay allows you to move between floors within a single level.

Cross bridges and swim through underwater grottos.

With just a machete to start, search for six other weapons including hand grenades, a flame thrower, an M-60 machine gun, and a magical cobra staff.

Dynamic lighting creates stunning visual effects.

