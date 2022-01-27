Ubisoft to Shut Down Battle Royale Game Hyper Scape on April 28 - News

Ubisoft announced it will shut down the free-to-play fast-paced urban battle royale first-person shooter, Hyper Scape, on April 28.

"We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28th," reads a Ubisoft news post. "We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.

To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia both inside and outside of the game. Your devotion to the game we built will always be cherished."

Hyper Scape released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2020.

