Rumor: Xbox and Certain Affinity Developing Monster Hunter Style Game - News

posted 1 hour ago

Xbox is reportedly working with developer Certain Affinity on a Monster Hunter style co-op game. This is according to GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb who spoke during today's episode of Grubbsnax on GiantBomb.

Xbox Game Studios is looking for more co-op games to add to Xbox Game Pass and are looking for a game that is similar to Monster Hunter.

"They're working with Certain Affinity on what seems like a Monster Hunter style game," said Grubb. "A Monster Hunter clone. They see this gameplay style succeeding, and Microsoft's like, 'hey, we should try to make one of those, is anyone out there going to pitch one?'"

Grubb added, "They want more variety in the kinds of games they’re putting on Game Pass and this is an example of that. They're like, 'we probably can't get Monster Hunter on Game Pass. That would be pretty expensive. But we definitely want a game like that, because we see the potential for that to grow and be a big thing with long-term support.'"

Certain Affinity is based in Austin, Texas and was founded in 2006. They previously helped with development on several entries in the Halo franchise, including last year's Halo Infinite. The team also co-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, as well as working on the multiplayer in 2016's Doom, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and more.

