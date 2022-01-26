New Kao the Kangaroo Launches This Summer for Consoles nad PC - News

Developer Tate Multimedia announced a new Kao the Kangaroo game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

Join Kao on his biggest adventure yet! This time the brave kangaroo has to find his missing sister and solve the mystery of what happened to his long-gone father. He will need to travel the world and confront the famous fighting masters, who are influenced by the mysterious, dark power. On the course of his journey, Kao will learn under the guidance of his master—Walt, how to become not only an awesome fighter but also a clever one who uses his head as much as his fists. Although he will need to fight lots of enemies along his way, he will also make new and strengthen old friendships. Finally, he will need to face his ultimate opponent—the mysterious Eternal Warrior, whose ambitions are a threat to the world balance. Will he succeed? It’s all up to you!

Key Features:

Challenging combat.

3D platforming.

Touching story.

Powerful gloves.

Mean bosses.

Dark powers.

