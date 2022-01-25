Activision Reportedly Committed to Release Next 3 Call of Duty Games on PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 399 Views
Microsoft announced last week it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. Before this deal was in place Activision Blizzard had signed an agreement with Sony to release the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.
The sources claim the three Call of Duty games are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward set to release this year, Call of Duty 2023 from Treyarch, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is also set to release in 2023.
A Sony spokesperson in a previously released statement expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform.
"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," said the spokesperson at the time.
Microsoft when it acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax did follow contractual obligations already in place as Deathloop launched as a PS5 console exclusive and GhostWire: Tokyo will also launch only on PS5. Psychonauts 2, which was already announced for PS4 when the studio Double Fine was acquired, still launched for PS4 at launch.
What is not known is what Microsoft will do once the contractual obligations end. However, we do know Starfield and Redfall, which are new IPs, will launch exclusively on Xbox and PC.
Microsoft Gaming CEO also recently said he had calls this week with the leadership at Sony and confirmed Xbox's intent to honor agreements when the Activision Blizzard acquisition is complete. He also says their intent is to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles.
"Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony," said Spencer. "I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."
COD 2022, COD 2023, and Warzone 2 (2023). The acquisition is supposed to be complete in financial year 2023 (which for Microsoft ends June 30th 2023). The fact that they wouldn’t commit to anything after that is indicative of the COD marketing deal likely not extending past that point, and also that the ball is pretty much in Microsoft’s court as to whether future titles launch on PlayStation.
Yeah, but now you've actually got to commit to PC and Xbox now too, which means ya'll gotta cut down on those whole DLC/game modes being exclusive for a year.
The duality of being bought out. Say you still wanna please one side, but now you've gotta please the other too.
Oooh I dont know. From the way Spencer has worded it, it seems like he may want to keep COD on PS longer than 2023. Or at least that is what a lot of people may expect. If he does want to make it exclusive later, he should really be a lot clearer so that there isnt any pressure later or negative feedback when he does announce exclusivity.
Well yeah. 22 was before the deal would even take place. 23 would probably already been under contract now, and if not now they would be by 2023.
This is generic PR speak.
Makes sense. There is really no reason at all for Activision not to release any games on Play Station before the acquisition is completed. And even after that, if there are only few months remaining before another release, it may still be on Play Station consoles. After that, they are done with it tho.
More importantly, hopefully microsoft can commit to a proper next gen halo infinite release, or atleast patch up the series s version
Wowie looks like that's out of the way,
I think that fallout 5 and elder scroll 6 will be timed exclusive after this bonanza,
While starfield can stay console exclusive,
Legacy titles that makes lotsa dollars on multiplatform consoles is a no brainer just saying.
Lol its logical because those 3 games would be before the acquisition deal is finalised. Once the deal ia finalised thats when it will be exclusive. Same with es6 and when the next fallout is coming
MS should pull all Call of Duty games from Playstation and shut down the servers. Except CoD:Vanguard, let them have that.