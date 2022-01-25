Activision Reportedly Committed to Release Next 3 Call of Duty Games on PlayStation - News

Microsoft announced last week it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. Before this deal was in place Activision Blizzard had signed an agreement with Sony to release the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

The sources claim the three Call of Duty games are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward set to release this year, Call of Duty 2023 from Treyarch, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is also set to release in 2023.

A Sony spokesperson in a previously released statement expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform.

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," said the spokesperson at the time.

Microsoft when it acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax did follow contractual obligations already in place as Deathloop launched as a PS5 console exclusive and GhostWire: Tokyo will also launch only on PS5. Psychonauts 2, which was already announced for PS4 when the studio Double Fine was acquired, still launched for PS4 at launch.

What is not known is what Microsoft will do once the contractual obligations end. However, we do know Starfield and Redfall, which are new IPs, will launch exclusively on Xbox and PC.

Microsoft Gaming CEO also recently said he had calls this week with the leadership at Sony and confirmed Xbox's intent to honor agreements when the Activision Blizzard acquisition is complete. He also says their intent is to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles.

"Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony," said Spencer. "I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."

