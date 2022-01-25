Horror Game Paper Dolls II Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - News

LITCHI GAME has released the first-person horror adventure game Paper Dolls II for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store. The standard edition is priced at $19.99 and the Gold Edition is available for $34.99.

The game first released for PC Via Steam in July 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Paper Dolls II is a first-person horror adventure game. A dark aura emanates from a Qing dynasty dwelling—the Yin Mansion. What happened to the once-famous Yin Family? Clues lead us to its second floor haunted by restless spirits. A truth, buried for over a hundred years, is waiting to be unraveled.

Key Features:

Explore – Search for your daughter in a gloomy Chinese mansion of the Qing dynasty, experience this terrifying journey of thrills and confusion.

– Search for your daughter in a gloomy Chinese mansion of the Qing dynasty, experience this terrifying journey of thrills and confusion. Adventure – The path to his daughter is riddled with obstacles: how will you help him avoid, shake off, and defeat the many lost souls of the dead? As the story unravels, the truth gradually comes into light.

– The path to his daughter is riddled with obstacles: how will you help him avoid, shake off, and defeat the many lost souls of the dead? As the story unravels, the truth gradually comes into light. Survival – Those who die with unfinished business turn into restless spirits. For some reason, this manor is home to many such spirits and a single misstep may lead you into death’s cold embrace.

– Those who die with unfinished business turn into restless spirits. For some reason, this manor is home to many such spirits and a single misstep may lead you into death’s cold embrace. Puzzles – Yet, the spirits of the dead are not your only worries. As terror looms in every corner, you must attempt to remain calm and solve the mysteries within. By piecing together what happened there, you will gain the knowledge required to open a gate—a gate that has been sealed shut for a hundred years.

– Yet, the spirits of the dead are not your only worries. As terror looms in every corner, you must attempt to remain calm and solve the mysteries within. By piecing together what happened there, you will gain the knowledge required to open a gate—a gate that has been sealed shut for a hundred years. Collect – Find all of the messages and information, discover the horrible truth of this hundred-year-old mansion.

