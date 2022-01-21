Rumor: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel to Release in Q4 2022 - News

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a critical and commercial success with sales of over 10 million units. Since it released in November 2019 fans of the game have been wanting a sequel.

Insider Tom Henderson has said that things are now in motion for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be announced on May 4th with an expected Q4 2022 release.

"Things are set in motion to reveal the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game by Respawn Entertainment," said Henderson.

"Following today's announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release April 5th, a May 4th reveal now seems incredibly likely. Expected to release Q4 2022."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

