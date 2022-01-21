New Need for Speed Rumored to Release in September or October of This Year - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts last year delayed the release of the next Need for Speed game due to developer Criterion Games moving to support EA DICE in the development of Battlefield 2042.

Insider Tom Henderson via Twitter has said EA expects the next Need for Speed game release in either September or October of this year.

"EA is expecting Need for Speed by Criterion Games to release in September/October 2022," said Henderson.

"Need for Speed development had to be paused in summer 2021 as Criterion Games needed to help with the development of Battlefield 2042."

EA is expecting Need for Speed by Criterion Games to release in September/October 2022.



Need for Speed development had to be paused in summer 2021 as Criterion Games needed to help with the development of Battlefield 2042. pic.twitter.com/pGHiEIYmbv — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles