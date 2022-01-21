By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Has 'No Chance' of Releasing in 2022

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 341 Views

Electronic Arts and BioWare announced the next entry in the RPG series, Dragon Age, at The Game Awards 2018. Not much has been heard about the game since its announcement. 

Insider Tom Henderson via Twitter has heard from a source with knowledge into the game's development and that there is "no chance" Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022. 

"A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's 'no chance' that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022," Henderson said.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


9 Comments
ClassicGamingWizzz (3 hours ago)

It will probably dont even release

Chazore (3 hours ago)

At this point EA doesn't have much going for them for the next few years.

No new C&C, no new DA yet, no new ME in sight. All they have really going for them is their sports games, but even fans of those are wising up to the lack of meaningful content/quality.

Bristow9091 Chazore (2 hours ago)

Hey, at least they still have Battlefie-oh... I mean... at least they still have Battlefro-oh.. I mean... more expansion packs for The Sims 4? Let's get hyped about that!

Chazore Bristow9091 (2 hours ago)

lol, the stuff packs honestly feel like watered down versions of their otherwise great expac packs from the Sims 2-3.

Sims 4 modding community honestly has more fanfare going for it compared to the modding community for EA's other IP's, so I guess there's that.

ClassicGamingWizzz Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

Its sad how these publishers dropped the ball, greed ruined a lot of studios

rapsuperstar31 (3 hours ago)

I just hope it comes out before Microsoft or Tencent buys them up.

2zosteven rapsuperstar31 (3 hours ago)

lol, could happen

Spade (3 hours ago)

Didn't see that coming... not.

2zosteven Spade (3 hours ago)

lol, everything is delayed! i know what you ment.

