Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Has 'No Chance' of Releasing in 2022 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Electronic Arts and BioWare announced the next entry in the RPG series, Dragon Age, at The Game Awards 2018. Not much has been heard about the game since its announcement.

Insider Tom Henderson via Twitter has heard from a source with knowledge into the game's development and that there is "no chance" Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022.

"A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's 'no chance' that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022," Henderson said.

A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's "no chance" that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022. pic.twitter.com/gFgBYvBmET — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

