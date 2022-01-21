Dragon Age 4 Reportedly Has 'No Chance' of Releasing in 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 341 Views
Electronic Arts and BioWare announced the next entry in the RPG series, Dragon Age, at The Game Awards 2018. Not much has been heard about the game since its announcement.
Insider Tom Henderson via Twitter has heard from a source with knowledge into the game's development and that there is "no chance" Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022.
"A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's 'no chance' that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022," Henderson said.
A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's "no chance" that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022. pic.twitter.com/gFgBYvBmET— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022
At this point EA doesn't have much going for them for the next few years.
No new C&C, no new DA yet, no new ME in sight. All they have really going for them is their sports games, but even fans of those are wising up to the lack of meaningful content/quality.
Hey, at least they still have Battlefie-oh... I mean... at least they still have Battlefro-oh.. I mean... more expansion packs for The Sims 4? Let's get hyped about that!
lol, the stuff packs honestly feel like watered down versions of their otherwise great expac packs from the Sims 2-3.
Sims 4 modding community honestly has more fanfare going for it compared to the modding community for EA's other IP's, so I guess there's that.
Its sad how these publishers dropped the ball, greed ruined a lot of studios
I just hope it comes out before Microsoft or Tencent buys them up.