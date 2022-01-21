The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Coming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in February - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in February.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask first released for the Nintendo 64 in April 2000 in Japan and in Fall 2000 in North America and Europe. It was rereleased for the GameCube in 2003 in the The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition.

The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection launched last fall with many classic games like Super Mario 64, The legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. It is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which also includes Sega Genesis games and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Here is an overview of the game:

An ominous fate also awaits you next month—unless you can avert it, that is—when The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask game makes its time-twisting debut on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library in February. In this Nintendo 64 classic, Link has just three days to save the world before the moon itself comes crashing down, destroying Termina and everyone inhabiting it.

