Nintendo Switch Outsells PS4 in France, to Surpass Wii by Spring 2022

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo, especially after the failure that was the Wii U. It has gone on to sell over 100 million units worldwide in less than five years and is on track to become the third best-selling gaming platform of all time by the end of the year.

The general manager of Nintendo France Philippe Lavoué speaking with Le Figaro announced the Nintendo Switch has sold 6.1 million units in France and has outsold the PlayStation 4.

The Switch is also on track to surpass the Wii this Spring and Nintendo has set a goal to sell seven million Switch units by the end of the year.

"The installed base of the Switch in France is now 6.1 million copies," said Lavoué. "It will exceed the scores of the Wii by spring, and we are aiming for a total of 7 million sales by the end of 2022. This would be a historic performance."

It will take a lot for the Switch to top the DS, which sold 12 million units in its lifetime in France.

