PS5 Sales Top 18 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 2-8

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 426,520 units sold for the week ending January 8, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.32 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 220,613 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 151,846 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.93 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are up by over 20,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 64,000 units. PS4 sold 200,399 units for the week ending January 10, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 87,898 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,003 units, and the Xbox One sold 2,500 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 51,588 units (-10.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 70,318 (46.8%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 45,988 units (43.4%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 76,917 (-82.8%), the Xbox One is down 26,956 units (-91.5%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 118,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 191,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 126,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 426,520 (102,316,148)
- PlayStation 5 - 220,613 (18,006,678)
- Xbox Series X|S - 151,846 (11,928,027)
- PlayStation 4 - 16,003 (116,558,250)
- Xbox One - 2,500 (50,501,490)
- Switch - 116,623
- Xbox Series X|S - 93,110
- PlayStation 5 - 87,548
- PlayStation 4 - 8,233
- Xbox One - 2,040
- PlayStation 5 - 95,474
- Switch - 90,994
- Xbox Series X|S - 44,023
- PlayStation 4 - 7,041
- Xbox One - 393
- Switch - 201,772
- PlayStation 5 - 30,259
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,833
- PlayStation 4 - 443
- Xbox One - 35
- Switch - 21,191
- PlayStation 5 - 12,693
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,581
- PlayStation 4 - 286
- Xbox One - 32
With NPD figures out earlier today we made some adjustments in the Americas. Switch adjusted down, while PS5 and Xbox Series were adjusted up. PS5 adjusted up more.
We can safely assume next week the Switch will have passed the PS1 with 102.6m. And did it in less than 5 years on the market. PS will be around 18.2m and XB will have cracked the 12m mark with something like 12.1m.
Legitimately wondering if 2022 isn’t peak PS5. I wonder how many people still on the fence or just PlayStation CoD players in general as the looming reality of the Activision acquisition sets in
Even without shortages no way I'd see 2022 as the peak year for PS5. I'd expect 2023/2024 as the 2 best years for the console.