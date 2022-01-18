PS5 Sales Top 18 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 2-8 - Sales





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 426,520 units sold for the week ending January 8, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.32 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 220,613 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 151,846 units to bring their lifetime sales to 11.93 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are up by over 20,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 64,000 units. PS4 sold 200,399 units for the week ending January 10, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 87,898 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,003 units, and the Xbox One sold 2,500 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 51,588 units (-10.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 70,318 (46.8%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 45,988 units (43.4%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 76,917 (-82.8%), the Xbox One is down 26,956 units (-91.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 118,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 191,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 126,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 426,520 ( 102,316,148 ) PlayStation 5 - 220,613 ( 18,006,678 ) Xbox Series X|S - 151,846 ( 11,928,027 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,003 ( 116,558,250 ) Xbox One - 2,500 ( 50,501,490 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 116,623 Xbox Series X|S - 93,110 PlayStation 5 - 87,548 PlayStation 4 - 8,233 Xbox One - 2,040

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 95,474 Switch - 90,994 Xbox Series X|S - 44,023 PlayStation 4 - 7,041 Xbox One - 393 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 201,772 PlayStation 5 - 30,259 Xbox Series X|S - 8,833 PlayStation 4 - 443 Xbox One - 35

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 21,191 PlayStation 5 - 12,693 Xbox Series X|S - 10,581 PlayStation 4 - 286 Xbox One - 32

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

