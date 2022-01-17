The Artful Escape Might be Coming to PS5 and PS4 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Beethoven & Dinosaur released The Artful Escape for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9, 2021.

The game might be coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. Well-Played has spotted The Artful Escape in the "Coming Soon" section on the PS5's PlayStation Store and on the PlayStation app.

The game has yet to officially be announced for the PS5 and PS4.

View a screenshot of the PlayStation Store page for The Artful Escape below:

