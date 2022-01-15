BioShock Creator Ken Levine's Next Game to be Announced 'Closer to Launch' - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

BioShock developer Irrational Games was shutdown in 2014 and afterwards series creator Ken Levine opened up a smaller studio under Take-Two called Ghost Story Games. The first game from the studio is still in development.

Levine in an interview with Arcade Attack in an interview and transcribed by WCCFTech says the game will officially be announced "closer to launch." He doesn't want to announce the game too early and have people wait years for it.

"We didn't want to go down the path of showing [the game] too early, because we thought it was going to be out sooner," said Levine.

"And I don't want to have a long period of having a build-up, interest, and hype because it just doesn't, it would end up feeling fairly inauthentic and I think that gamers want to be... they want to know what they're getting, and the only way to do that really is to announce closer to launch."

Levine added that people once they see the game will be "surprised, but unsurprised by what they see."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles