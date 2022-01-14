God of War Director: PlayStation Developers Bugged Leadership to Release Games on PC - News

God of War director Cory Barlog in an interview with GameInformer revealed multiple first-party PlayStation studios had kept asking leadership about bringing their games to PC.

"I think it was the collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea," said Barlog. "We should be looking into this. Eventually, I think it reached that tipping point.

"When we had sent so many suggestion box suggestions that they were like, 'I'm tired of hearing all this. Fine, we'll do this.' It's a process. We're still figuring it out as a company and as individual studios how to do this and what the process and strategy will be."

He was also asked asked if God of War Ragnarok would come to PC in less than four years. He wasn't sure as they are taking it one game at a time.

"I have no idea," he said. "Right now, we're taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, Okay, is this the best thing?' And we'll gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it's Sony's decision."

The PC version of God of War (2018) released today via Steam and Epic Games Store.

