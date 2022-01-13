Best RPG of 2021 - Article

If you were a fan of RPG Games in 2021, you definitely wanted to own a Nintendo Switch. Three of the four shortlisted games are console exclusive to Nintendo's hybrid system, each offering a rich RPG experience at home or on the go. Bravely Default II continued the series' run of strong games dating back to 2012; Monster Hunter Rise again proved that Capcom has a wildly enjoyable RPG series on its hands that can consistently top lists and the charts; Shin Megami Tensei V, also by Capcom, took players through a demon-fusing adventure with new abilities; then finally there was Tales of Arise, which was yet another strong entry in the long-running RPG series and, for many, it's best so far.

The Shortlist:

Bravely Default II

Monster Hunter Rise

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

The Winner:

Tales of Arise

Runner-up: Monster Hunter Rise

Even though the Nintendo Switch was well represented with RPG games in 2021, it was the one title that wasn't available on Nintendo's platform that won it all. Throughout the years, Bandai Namco has shown time and again that it knows how to make its long-running series remain relevant. That was once again proven in 2021 by Tales of Arise, which boasts an exciting combat system, stylish art, and epic story. Thanks to these elements and more, Tales of Arise is the Best RPG of 2021.

