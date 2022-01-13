Best Adventure Game of 2021 - Article

2021 saw the release of several unique adventure games. The shortlist for Best Adventure Game of 2021 represents a level of diversity that is rarely seen in other categories. Chicory: A Colorful Tale took gamers through a painted world being brought to life; New Pokemon Snap allowed fans to capture pictures of Pokemon in ways they never have before; The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles had players investigating a case in late 19th Century Japan and England; and finally The Medium's take on adventure-horror made waves on next generation platforms.

The Shortlist:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

New Pokemon Snap

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Medium

The Winner:

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Runner-up: The Medium

Despite strong competition, Capcom's The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles proved the series' ability to continue to enthuse its strong fanbase 20 years after its inception. A duology that features a strong narrative, intriguing mystery, more courtroom drama than an episode of Judge Judy, and great characters helps make The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles the Best Adventure Game of 2021.

