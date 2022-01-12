S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Delayed to December 8 - News

Developer GSC Game World announced it has delayed the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl from April 28 to December 8. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

"We have made a decision to postpone the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8, 2022," reads a tweet from the developer.

"These additional seven months of development are needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.

"This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to the expectations.

With more information, updates and showcases coming, we have an exciting and important year ahead. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

