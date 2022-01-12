S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl Delayed to December 8 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 370 Views
Developer GSC Game World announced it has delayed the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl from April 28 to December 8. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.
"We have made a decision to postpone the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8, 2022," reads a tweet from the developer.
"These additional seven months of development are needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.
"This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to the expectations.
With more information, updates and showcases coming, we have an exciting and important year ahead. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
January 12, 2022
Good for the game I'm sure, since it likely needs the extra dev time, but it's very bad for Xbox. With Redfall likely to be delayed out of it's Summer 2022 window as well, to probably September, Xbox is looking like they will only have one AAA exclusive for the first 8 months of the year, CrossFireX, compared to 4 AAA exclusives from Sony in the same timeframe.
Thankfully, 2022 should be the final year where Xbox has a long drought of exclusives, with them now having 23 first party studios and over 30 individual teams within those studios, 2023 and beyond should have at least one 1st party exclusive per quarter, with most quarters having a AAA exclusive.
The console market is so bullish for all 3 manufacturers right now that I’m hesitant to say anything is truly “bad” for any of them. I think it highly likely Xboxes will remain more or less sold out like they were in 2021 for the bulk of 2022.
It could very well be the case that Xbox supply starts improving right around when XGS/BGS games start launching in the second half of the year
Going to be another back loaded year for Xbox. With consoles being in short supply I don’t think it will matter that much, but my hope for 2023 is that they have a more balanced release schedule. I don’t know about anyone else, but my first 6 months of 2021 I played almost exclusively games from my back catalogue, because there just wasn’t that much new from first or third party. Looks like I’m going to be doing that again
It's just going to take time. Xbox has known for a long time they have an issue with exclusives but unfortunately it took them a long time to make the moves necessary to resolve it. I've been saying this for a while but this gen is less about MS "winning" anything and more about them building themselves back up. End of this gen or next gen is when I really expect to see MS get into a good position.