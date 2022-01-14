Best Shooter of 2021 - ArticleChinh Tran , posted 2 hours ago / 410 Views
In yet another year with dual Battlefield and Call of Duty releases, shooter fans had no shortage of options to choose from. Yet neither of the latest entries in those established franchises find themselves on our shortlist for Best Shooter of 2021. Instead, this year's nominees all brought something different to entertain players.
Turtle Rock Studios released a spiritual successor to the wildly successful Left 4 Dead games, bringing new additions to an already enjoyable core experience. 343 Industries finally released the long-awaited Halo Infinite, proving once and for all that the team there can indeed match Bungie's pedigree. Capcom's Resident Evil Village continued to demonstrate that Resident Evil 7's first-person perspective was the right call for the series, and finally Housemarque released its biggest hit to-date with Returnal.
The Shortlist:
Back 4 Blood
Halo Infinite
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
The Winner:
Halo Infinite
Runner-up: Resident Evil Village
After a disappointing gameplay debut in 2020, Microsoft and 343 made the difficult - but ultimately right - call to delay Halo Infinite for a year. In that time, 343 clearly made drastic improvements, proving Shigeru Miyamoto's saying correct once again. Thanks to a new open-ended arena to explore, new tools in Master Chief's arsenal, and gameplay that perfectly blends established elements from the classic Halo games with fresh ideas, Halo Infinite is the Best Shooter of 2021.
Who the fuck would classify RE as a shooter? I mean yea, sure, shooting is a central gameplay mechanic within the game, but it's so purposefully slow, and awkward. Would any RE fan tell you that they think it's a great shooter? Would they even say it's a solid shooter? Are it's shooting mechanics among even the top 5 things they look for in a great RE entry?
I say all this not to try and minimize Village as a game. I'm actually playing through it right now, and very much enjoying it so far. I'm sure it deserves to be mentioned somewhere in the best games of 2021 discussion...but in the shooter category? Nah. Yall are weird lol
Village seems like one of our voting victims with our expansion of candidates in different categories. Perhaps some split their votes between something else for action/adventure and this for shooter, so they could get on the board. Maybe for some it was the only FPS/TPS template they'd played all year?
I still have to give Returnal a shot. The update improving game saves was the sign I needed.