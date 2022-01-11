In Nightmare Headed to PS5 and PS4 on March 29 - News

Publisher Maximum Games and developer Magic Fish Studio announced the PlayStation China Hero Project horror action game, In Nightmare, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 29 for $19.99.

Enter a chilling dreamworld of whimsy and horror.

Closing his heart to reality, our protagonist falls into a deep slumber and awakens in a nightmarish dreamworld. In Nightmare is a narrative-driven horror adventure game combining sneak action with diverse puzzles. It follows a young boy in search for the last hope of love who is working out his own salvation by navigating through his fear.

Experiencing effects of a broken family, and the heartache it brings, a young child will escape reality into a dark, whimsical world created from his own memories. This sets him on his journey to uncover what truly lies within. Having suffered in reality, his past trauma turns into terrifying monsters that want to keep him in an eternal nightmare. With the help of his dream spirit, the boy will find ways to sneak past enemies, overcome intricate puzzles, embrace his fear, and uncover the truth so that he may be able to purify the monsters he has created, and finally wake up.

Will you overcome what you fear or be caught in the nightmare?

Key Features:

Hope Rests in your Dreams – Escape the dark whimsical dreamworld that has trapped you, search the realm for clues, and begin uncovering the truth of your reality.

– Escape the dark whimsical dreamworld that has trapped you, search the realm for clues, and begin uncovering the truth of your reality. Puzzle Through Pain – Along your journey, you will encounter puzzles that will attempt to thwart your progress. Use your wits and your spirit guide to help you overcome anything that gets in your way.

– Along your journey, you will encounter puzzles that will attempt to thwart your progress. Use your wits and your spirit guide to help you overcome anything that gets in your way. A Light in the Darkness – Control your dream spirit to assist you as a decoy, detect invisible pathways or items, and become keenly aware of threats that lie ahead.

– Control your dream spirit to assist you as a decoy, detect invisible pathways or items, and become keenly aware of threats that lie ahead. Nightmares Made Real – Your subconscious creates the monsters you truly fear. Don’t let them or the shadows lurking catch you and keep you in the eternal nightmare.

