Best Platformer of 2021

Ever since Nintendo released Donkey Kong all the way back in 1981, the 2D, and later 3D, platform game has oft been the staple genre of choice for tentpole releases, while also birthing many major gaming mascots along the way. No longer just about hitting your jump point, the platformer fosters all kinds of weird and wonderful mechanics & styles, always seeming to cultivate creativity in design, and pushing the boundaries of what has come before. 2021 was no different, and was indeed a very good year for platformers of all types.

While ineligible for this award, Bowser’s Fury kicked the year off on Switch, as an expansion to the wonderful Super Mario 3D World, quickly followed by the critically acclaimed It Takes Two, and puzzle-platformer Little Nightmares 2. Another sequel of note, and after a wait of 16 years, Psychonauts 2 burst back into existence day one on Game Pass, while Sony had its own moment in the sun with PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. 16 years may be quite the wait, but it's nothing compared to Clockwork Aquario releasing 30 years after Westone first started development. Another retro revival was Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, while that modern retro finish was also present in Cyber Shadow, and fellow indies Solar Ash and The Artful Escape also made an impression.

Psychonauts 2 takes the win from award favourite It Takes Two. A game that fans of the original had given up on ever seeing the light of day, Double Fine sure outdid itself with Psychonauts' sequel. Raz’s return is bustling with creativity, eschewing the well-trod level tropes and honing in on mental cracks as you explore the minds of a motley crew of characters. An unforgettable mind-bending experience, whether it be a psychedelic Beatles inspired jaunt, or navigating the trials and tribulations of casino-led gambling, all wrapped up in a Tim Burton coat. For a game so preoccupied with the brain it has an awful lot of heart, and fully deserves to be named Best Platformer of 2021.

