Take-Two Not Done With Acquisitions Following Zynga Deal

Take-Two Interactive today announced it will acquire Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion. The deal is expected to be completed during the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30, 2022.

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, speaking during an investors call attended by VideoGamesChronicle said the company is not done with making acquisitions.

In terms of your question regarding ongoing acquisitions, that’s still something that will be of interest to us," said Zelnick.

"We will close this transaction with a fortress like balance sheet, with very little net debt. We expect to be in a net cash position within a few years, by fiscal 24 [the business year ending March 31, 2024].

"We expect to generate positive cash flow on an ongoing basis as soon as the transaction closes and we expect the transaction to be accretive, so we’ll be in a powerful position to continue to acquire. And our approach to acquisition remains the same, which is we’re looking for great teams, great intellectual property, and accretive transactions. This transaction, for example, is expected to be accretive upon its closing."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

