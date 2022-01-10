Rainbow Six Extraction on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to Target 4K at 60FPS - News

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is set to launch later this month and technical director Bruno Lalonde speaking with MP1st has revealed the target resolutions and framerates for the different platforms it will be available on.

The game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is targeting 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR, while on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the target is 1080p at 30 frames per second. The target on high-end PCs is to run at up to 120 frames per second.

"For old-gen consoles, we are aiming at 30fps solid at 1080p," said Lalonde. "Next-gen is at 60fps, which is at 4K, HDR, and it will run up to 120fps on high-end PCs."

It was also announced last week the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

