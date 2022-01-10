GTAV Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 2, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is in second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third place. NBA 2K22 is in fourth place and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22 Jump Force Sid Meier's Civilization VI Rainbow Six Siege Riders Republic

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

