Monster Hunter Rise and Elden Ring Pre-Orders Enter the Steam Charts - Sales

posted 48 minutes ago

Read or Not remains in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 1, 2022, which ended January 9, 2022.

It Takes Two remains in second place, while the pre-orders for Monster Hunter Rise enter the charts in third place ahead of its release on January 12. Project Zomboid is up one spot to fourth place and Valve Index VR Kit is down to fifth place.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach drops from third to sixth place. The pre-orders for Elden Ring enter the charts in seventh place ahead of its release on February 24.

Ready or Not It Takes Two Monster Hunter Rise Project Zomboid Valve Index VR Kit Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Elden Ring Rust Forza Horizon 5 Sea of Thieves

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware.

