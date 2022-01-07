Rumor: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Should be Announced Before E3 2022 - News

Respawn Entertainment released the critically acclaimed action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, in November 2019. The studio is focused on Apex Legends, while founder Vince Zampella took over as the new overall boss on the Battlefield franchise last month.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb on the latest Grubbsnax show on Giant Bomb says the studio is working on tar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and it will be announced before E3 2022. He says the game could release this year, however, it could slip into 2023 depending on how well development is coming along.

Respawn was looking to hire a producer to work on a Star Wars title last year, while other job listings made mention of a "brand new single player adventure."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

