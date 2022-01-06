Rumor: Final Fantasy Games to Remain PlayStation Console Exclusives This Gen - News

Square started the Final Fantasy series by releasing them on Nintendo consoles, before switching to PlayStation consoles. The release of Final Fantasy 13 on the Xbox 360 saw the series become multiplatform.

However, it appears the Final Fantasy series might once again be exclusive to PlayStation consoles. VideoGamesChronicle journalist Jordan Middler via ResetEra claims Sony wants to keep Final Fantasy as a PlayStation exclusive this generation.

"It's interesting to see Ubisoft side with Xbox more and more this gen while Square is firmly in Sony's camp, even beyond what's publicly known," said Middler. "This is a cool move, but I wonder what price we'll be looking at for Ultimate + Ubi. This is turning into a very exciting gen."

Middler added, "Most of Square's stuff will end up on Xbox, but I wouldn't hold out hope for [Final Fantasy] unless something changes. Sony want PS to be the home of [Final Fantasy] this gen. [Final Fantasy VII Remake] was supposed to be on Xbox by now, but here we are."

He did say that Square Enix does want to release all of their titles on PC.

"Square is keen to keep putting everything on PC, even if the ports aren't great," he said. "Timed exclusives."

Square Enix did release Final Fantasy VII Remake as a PS4 console exclusive in April 2020 before it released on the PS5 in June 2021 and PC in December 2021. Final Fantasy XVI is currently planned to launch exclusively on the PS5.

