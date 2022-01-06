Rumor: Final Fantasy Games to Remain PlayStation Console Exclusives This Gen - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 3,556 Views
Square started the Final Fantasy series by releasing them on Nintendo consoles, before switching to PlayStation consoles. The release of Final Fantasy 13 on the Xbox 360 saw the series become multiplatform.
However, it appears the Final Fantasy series might once again be exclusive to PlayStation consoles. VideoGamesChronicle journalist Jordan Middler via ResetEra claims Sony wants to keep Final Fantasy as a PlayStation exclusive this generation.
"It's interesting to see Ubisoft side with Xbox more and more this gen while Square is firmly in Sony's camp, even beyond what's publicly known," said Middler. "This is a cool move, but I wonder what price we'll be looking at for Ultimate + Ubi. This is turning into a very exciting gen."
Middler added, "Most of Square's stuff will end up on Xbox, but I wouldn't hold out hope for [Final Fantasy] unless something changes. Sony want PS to be the home of [Final Fantasy] this gen. [Final Fantasy VII Remake] was supposed to be on Xbox by now, but here we are."
He did say that Square Enix does want to release all of their titles on PC.
"Square is keen to keep putting everything on PC, even if the ports aren't great," he said. "Timed exclusives."
Square Enix did release Final Fantasy VII Remake as a PS4 console exclusive in April 2020 before it released on the PS5 in June 2021 and PC in December 2021. Final Fantasy XVI is currently planned to launch exclusively on the PS5.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I haven't cared for Ubisoft games in years, and Square.....the way they treat their PC audience is garbage! Every PC port somehow gets worse and worse with FFVII Remake being its worst yet. Now both companies are embracing NFT's despite the outcries to not have them in gaming. Square's president practically gave the finger to those who prefer to play video games just for fun.
I've wiped my hands with both companies at this point. Ubisoft more so than Square because I REALLY wanna enjoy the FF games, but Square keeps digging themselves a deeper hole for me personally.
Even with its problems on pc, FFVII is still a fantastic game. I know PC gamers are elitist and need every feature. Oh no a frame rate drop, oh no I can't tweak the already gorgeous graphics.
Yea I played on a PS4 pro and thought it looked fantastic. I plan to get the PC version once it hits steam.
Sounds like you haven't played the PC port yet if you think a frame drop was the extent of its issues. The game isn't optimized for crap! I had to refund it on EGS after 10 minutes. If a game has constant problems with performance every second of gameplay, you're not going to be able to enjoy the game. That's regardless of platform and regardless of how good a game actually is. Especially if you're charging $70 for it. I'm just hoping Square fixes its problems by the time it comes to Steam. Knowing Square though, it's unlikely. I'm not going to pay more for less.
Hopefully PlayStation protects it from play to contribute practices. Or they should buy Square all together so that they are not allowed to make such stupid choices anymore, also works.
Considering Strangers of Paradise is already coming to Xbox, I'm guessing it only applies to mainline games.
Normally I can understand why companies do this but to me it seems strange cuz this doesn’t really hurt Xbox as who really buys a Xbox for FF as it’s always know to playstation and it always sells better on playstation so why would sony waste money making it exclusive when they can maybe use that money for other things.
When FF stopped being exclusive on gen7, that wasn't really necessary since no one expected to have it on Xbox, but now it going back to exclusive is bad to the customers on Xbox that were expecting it. At least it is skipping Xbox and not PS because that is a IP I really like but wouldn't be happy to buy Xbox only for it.
Well that means Microsoft need to do their own JRPG. Blue Dragon 2.0
They don't even have to go that far. Sony, at least from what I can tell, partners for their exclusive JRPG's rather than their first-party studios making them. Games like Final Fantasy and Persona, Sony just signs exclusivity deals. Microsoft could partner with a major Japanese studio to have an exclusive JRPG. Because I don't think Tango Gameworks will be making that kind of game any time soon or ever lol
Agreed they don't need to make their own JRPG studios just need to use their IP's. Microsoft owns the Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey IPs. I would love a sequel for either one of them. I actually preferred Lost Odyssey.
Won't even move the needle. If even FF wasn't selling great on Xbox why do you think a small IP from a new team or small japanese team would do much better or be wanted by fanbase?
I really don't see how ubisoft is moving more and more towards Xbox when all they have announced is ubisoft+ coming to Xbox. Did I miss some other sort of announcements?
There are some rumors that the new Splinter Cell remake that Ubisoft recently announced might be Xbox exclusive or timed exclusive, just like some earlier Splinter Cell games were. Aside from that, maybe he knows that more Ubisoft day one Gamepass deals are planned other than the Rainbow Six one, dunno.
Well, having having access to both platforms, I could not care much about third parties behind exclusives, my only grip is that for Play Station, I need to play with their controller until there is a decent third party ones coming out with offset analog sticks and it usually takes 1 or 2 years (rumors are that we will get one in the Q1-2022 from Nacon, and I got the pro one for Play Station Four and it was amazing, so I'm very hopefull).
I am eagerly waiting for this and if no FF games come out on Xbox, I'll play them on Play Station. For Horizon West tho, I will not wait and even if it hurts after one or two hours, I'll play with the damn controller ahah