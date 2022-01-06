Xbox's Jason Ronald: 'We Have No Plans to Remove Developer Mode on Xbox Consoles' - News

/ 454 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

One feature of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox one consoles is the ability for people to easily enable Developer Mode on the consoles. This gives users the ability to develop and run custom code on their Xbox consoles without the need of a development kit.

However, Microsoft has begun disabling or removing the Developer Mode from users. Jason Ronald, the Partner Director of Program Management at Microsoft Xbox, has said this was a mistake and they are working to reenable these accounts as soon as possible.

Ronald said the reason for the accounts to accidents lose access to Developer Mode was due to Microsoft doing their scheduled maintenance of cleaning up old inactive accounts.

"We have no plans to remove or disable Developer Mode on Xbox consoles," said Ronald. "We continue to believe in and support a healthy independent app and game development community on Xbox.

"As part of a regularly scheduled maintenance to clean up inactive accounts, a number of Partner Center accounts used to enable Developer Mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles were inadvertently deactivated.

"We are actively working on identifying and reenabling these accounts as soon as possible. Once an account has been reactivated, users will be able to reenable Developer Mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

"If your account was accidentally deactivated and you would like to restore access sooner, feel free to contact ReportApp@microsoft.com. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working to remedy this as quickly as possible and thanks for your patience."

As part of a regularly scheduled maintenance to clean up inactive accounts, a number of Partner Center accounts used to enable Developer Mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles were inadvertently deactivated. — Jason Ronald (@jronald) January 5, 2022

If your account was accidentally deactivated and you would like to restore access sooner, feel free to contact ReportApp@microsoft.com. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working to remedy this as quickly as possible and thanks for your patience. — Jason Ronald (@jronald) January 5, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles