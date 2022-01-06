Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Introduces the Tribes - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that introduces the tribes in the game.

"The next chapter of Aloy’s story begins on February 18, and as she crosses into the frontier of the Forbidden West, she will encounter tribes both strange and familiar," reads a PlayStation Blog on the trailer. "From the border settlements of the Carja and Oseram, to the blighted fields of the Utaru in Plainsong, to the battle-worn Clan Lands of the Tenakth, new alliances and deadly enemies await.

"Join us as we take a closer look at the denizens of the frontier, their lands, and their customs – but do not expect to learn all their secrets. As Aloy will discover, the only way to unravel the mysteries of the Forbidden West is to explore it for yourself."

View the trailer below:

View new screenshots of the PS5 version of the game below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

