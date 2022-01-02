Dying Light 2 Last-Gen Versions to be Shown This Month - News

Techland Community Manager Uncy via Twitter revealed the developer plans to showcase gameplay of the last-generation version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human later this month.

"A lot of people were asking me on Discord, so I think it's only fair to also say it here," Uncy said. "We're planning to show old-gen gameplay as we know how important it is for our players. I cannot share any dates yet, you can expect it to be shown in January."

The developer also revealed there are more than 500 unique items that can be equipped in the game.

The game in November went gold, which means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

