FIFA 22 Tops the UK Charts During Christmas Week - Sales

/ 431 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

FIFA 22 has remained in the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 25, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard remained in second place, while Just Dance 2022 races up from seventh to fourth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is down one spot to fifth place.

Minecraft (NS) is up from seventh to sixth place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs from 10th to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2022 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Battlefield 2042 Far Cry 6 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Thanks, NintendoLife.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles