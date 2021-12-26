Relayer Arrives for PS5 and PS4 on March 24, 2022 - News

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced the mecha strategy RPG, Relayer, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 24, 2022.

The digital standard edition is priced at $59.99 and the digital premium edition is priced at $74.99.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details below:

Relayer Digital Premium Edition Contents

The Season Pass includes access to bonus content such as a fully voiced story, additional robots, custom items, and equipment items that will be available on PlayStation Store after the game’s official release date. The Season Pass also comes with the “Original Soundtrack: Into The Lost Code,” which contains many of the songs used throughout Relayer, as well as a Dynamic Theme that allows you to customize your PlayStation 4 home screen.

Relayer full game

full game Relayer Season Pass

Season Pass Relayer Original Soundtrack: Into The Lost Code

Original Soundtrack: Into The Lost Code Relayer Dynamic Theme (for PS4 only)

First-Time Purchase Bonus / Digital Pre-order Bonus / Early Bird Purchase Bonus

Pre-orders on the PlayStation Store start on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

“Terra’s Rare Item Set,” which includes Job Points, Star Gold, and equipment items useful in the early stages of the game, will be included in the first-time purchase bonus of the packaged version and each digital version pre-ordered / sold on the PlayStation Store by Saturday, April 23, 2022. It will also be available for download after purchase.

In addition, if you pre-order the Digital Premium Edition by Wednesday, March 23, 2022, you will be able to play the game three days prior to its release as a digital pre-order bonus.

Terra’s Rare Item Set

Six Custom Weapons: The Burning Series One-Handed Sword: Burning Saber

Double-Handed Sword: Burning Blade

Machine Gun: Burning Machine Gun

Rifle: Burning Rifle

Bit: Burning Bit

Shield: Burning Shield Milky Way Shipbuilding Special Armor Terra’s Battle Data (Custom Chip) Startup Support: Job Points (Used to Unlock Skills) Startup Support: Star Gold (In-Game Currency)

*These bonus items are included in the Package, Digital Standard and Digital Premium Editions.

*For the Digital Standard and Digital Premium Editions, product code(s) will be included for pre-orders and purchases made by Saturday, April 23, 2022, 23:59 (local time).

Relayer Early Access (Digital Premium Edition Pre-Order Bonus)

Grants access to the game from 00:00 on Monday, March 21, 2022, three days before official release.

About the PlayStation 4 Version

The PlayStation 4 version can be upgraded to the PlayStation 5 version free of charge. When upgrading from the PlayStation 4 version to the PlayStation 5 version, save data can also be transferred. Trophies will also be transferred when upgrading from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 version.

Here is an overview of the game:

A next-generation robot strategy RPG set in a sci-fi alternate reality, in which Starchildren—humans who have been granted special abilities—take on an extraterrestrial threat. Relayer‘s battle system focuses on combat robot types and jobs, which represent a unit’s unique characteristics, and aggro, a stat which visualizes how easily they are targeted by enemies. Relayer also features exciting special attacks such as Backstab, a pincer move, and Big Bang, a move with a vast area of effect. Approximately 100 unique cutscenes play during battles throughout the game, and stage maps are all illustrated in high-quality, full 3D.

The story takes place on Earth in the year 2051, in a future where humanity’s expansion into outer space is in full swing. Earth is in the midst of an invasion by mysterious extraterrestrial beings called Relayers. Humans with special abilities, called Starchildren, have also appeared, along with the legacy of an ancient alien civilization that is said to have died out centuries ago. Players command a squadron of Stellar Gear, humanoid weapons developed from the technology of that extinct alien civilization, and the Asterism, a ship capable of interstellar travel, to defend Earth from the invading Relayer aliens.

