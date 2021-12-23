January 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for January 2022. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for January are:

NeuroVoider ($13.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31

Aground ($14.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15

Radiant Silvergun ($14.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15

Space Invaders Infinity Gene ($9.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

NeuroVoider

Set in a cybernetic world and featuring an original soundtrack from cyberpunk artist, Dan Terminus, battle through hordes of vigilante robots using endless combinations of nuclear-powered weapons. Play co-op with up to four of your friends or rampage alone in this hack ’n’ slash twin-stick shooter RPG.

Aground

For humanity to survive and reach the stars, you’ll need to craft and build. Whether unlocking new technology, raising dragons, or launching into space, the sky is literally not the limit. Recover what was lost and rebuild everything!

Radiant Silvergun

Restored by Treasure, the legendary vertical-shooter returns with the same shoot ‘em up gameplay which made the original arcade version so famous. New additions, such as the “Ikaruga-style” shooting mode help elevate the fun in this fantastic shooter.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

The game that defined video games for generations is back with a new twist. Play a total of 143 stages which evolve in both look and feel the more you play. Unlock new stages, new power ups, and new features, all to imaginatively stunning visuals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles