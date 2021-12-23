Vampyr is Free on the Epic Games Store - News

Epic Games announced Dontnod's narrative-driven action RPG, Vampyr, is available for free on the Epic Games Store for 24 hours. The free deal ends on Friday, December 24 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

"London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid," reads the description to the game. "As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Your actions will save or doom London."

The next free game on the Epic Games Store will be available tomorrow at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

