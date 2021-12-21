Over $6,300 Worth of Games Were Added to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 - News

There were dozens of games added to Xbox Game Pass on Console and PC in 2021 worth over $6,300, according to calculations done by The Loadout.

The total value of all the games added to the subscription service was $6,317.35 in 2021. This is based on the price of each game on the Microsoft Store.

March 2021 added the most value to the service worth $964.67. During the month nearly two dozen Bethesda games were added, which is when Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax was completed.

30 Bethesda games were added in 2021 with a value of $604.71. This is just under 10 percent of the total value of all the games added.

Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass are each priced at $9.99 per month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Game Pass for Console and PC, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold, is priced at $14.99 per month.

