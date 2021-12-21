Sci-Fi RPG Gnosia Delayed to Early 2022 - News

Publisher Playism and developer Petit Depotto have delayed the science-fiction social deduction RPG, Gnosia, for PC via Steam from 2021 to early 2022.

"Originally announced for release in 2021, the release for Gnosia on Steam will be pushed back to early 2022," reads a post from Playism. "This decision was made in order allow extra time for additional fine-tuning, with the aim of delivering the same feel of the critically acclaimed PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch versions.

We offer our sincerest apologies to all of you who have been looking forward to playing Gnosia on PC and we will make a separate announcement when the final release date is fixed."

