Halo Infinite Campaign Once Again Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

The campaign for Halo Infinite has remained in first place in its launch week on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 50, 2021, which ended December 19, 2021.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach has entered the top 10 in second place, while Ready or Not is in third place. Valve Index VR Kit is up one spot to fifth place.

GTFO jumps up from 10th to fifth place, while ICARUS drops down two spots to sixth place. Battlefield 2042 is back in the top 10 in seventh place.

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware.

Steam Best Sellers Last Week



1. Halo Infinite Campaign

2. FNAF: Security Breach

3. Ready or Not

4. Valve Index

5. GTFO

6. ICARUS

7. Battlefield 2042

8. Escape Simulator

9. Farming Simulator 22

10. Forza Horizon 5 pic.twitter.com/6YANUAWfGy — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 19, 2021

