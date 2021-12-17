5 Sega Genesis Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced it has added five Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games to the lineup games playable for people subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The five games Sega Genesis / Mega Drive added are the following:

Altered Beast

ToeJam & Earl

Dynamite Headdy

Sword of Vermilion

Thunder Force II

