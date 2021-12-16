Falcom Announces The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- for PS5 and PS4 - News

Falcom has announced The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan in Fall 2022. No word yet on a release in the west.

Here is an overview of the game:

On September 30, 2021, Falcom released its 40th anniversary work The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki for PlayStation 4. And now, its sequel and the latest entry in the Trails series, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-, will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A new, further polished story following The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki‘s first chapter, which depicts the people living between the light and darkness in the Republic of Calvard, with the young Spriggan Van Arkride as its protagonist.

Popular illustrator Katsumi Enami returns from the first game as the sequel’s character designer.

The sequel inherits and polishes the strong points of the first game—such as its unique battle system that seamlessly transitions from field battles to command battles, and LGC Alignment system in which the player’s Law, Gray, and Chaos stats fluctuate according to their actions—to achieve a more comfortable and exhilarating game system.

Additionally, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- includes numerous unique content such as a wealth of side content that utilizes its Calvard setting.

Please look forward to The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN-, the latest entry in the Trails series, which has been further upgraded as a new chapter in the story of the Republic.

Story

S.1209. After the threat of the mafia organization Armata was gone, the Republic of Calvard regained its former peace.

But one day, in a corner of Edith City, a bizarre incident occurs in which a CID (Central Intelligence Department) special operations squad was found slaughtered.

The Calvard Police and Bracer Guild begin investigating the matter. But sensing that a new time of chaos may come, underground factions also start making moves.

Meanwhile, Spriggan Van Arkide also begins his investigation, kickstarted by a visit from an unexpected someone.

Who is the culprit behind the massacre? Why did they do it? And what will happen to Agnes, who is searching for the Eighth Genesis, the last legacy of her great grandfather?

The brutish roar of a crimson beast, and an encounter with a young boy and girl seeking “something” will lead them down a “Trail” that they cannot escape.

