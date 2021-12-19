PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - November 2021 - Sales

/ 804 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The 13th month for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is November 2021, while for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One it is November 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for all four consoles are lined up.

Gap change in latest month: 1,436,235 – PS4 & XOne

Gap change over last 12 months: 431,112 – PS5 & XSX|S

Total Lead: 1,265,601 - PS5 & XSX|S

Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 25,114,889

Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 23,849,288

In November 2021, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the last month by 1.44 million units. In the last 12 months, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S lead has grown by 431,112 units. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S lead by a combined 2.68 million units.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 13 months sold a combined 25.11 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 23.85 million units. It took until month 15 for the PS4 and Xbox One to sell as many units as the current PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sales.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 167.20 million units after 97 months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles