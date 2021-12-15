Turn-Based RPG Sea of Stars Arrives Holiday 2022 for Switch and PC - News

Sabotage Studio announced the turn-based RPG, Sea of Stars, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in holiday 2022.

"To clear all the potential confusion that could arise from different interpretations of the Winter 2022 / Holiday 2022 messaging, the target is to launch Sea of Stars roughly a year from now," said Sabotage Studio in a statement. "The exact date will be announced sometime next year once we have a clear view of when the game will be as good as we can make it. As always, the only thing we will not compromise on is quality."

View a new trailer of the game below:

