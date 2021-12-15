Dr Disrespect Opens 'New AAA Game Studio' Called Midnight Society - News

/ 447 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Streamer Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm announced he has opened up a new AAA game studio called Midnight Society. The studio is led by himself, CEO and co-founder is Sumit Gupta, studio head Robert Bowling and creative director Quinn DelHoyo.

Bowling who is known as fourzerotwo to Call of Duty players previously was the creative strategist and community manager at Infinity Ward. DelHoyo worked at 343 Industries for nine years and most recently worked on the sandbox on Halo Infinite. Gupta is the founder and CEO of eSports platform BoomTV.

The studio will be developing a new PVP multiplayer game from the ground up" using Unreal Engine 5. They currently have multiple job openings.

We're building a new PVP multiplayer game from the ground up in @UnrealEngine 5.



Want to join the team at Midnight Society? Now hiring across all roles: https://t.co/fJT9PEfvh7



Do it. Apply. Don't live with this regret, why are you doubting yourself? Just go for it. #gamejobs pic.twitter.com/6UK4ETTU6P — Midnight Society (@12am) December 14, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles