Minecraft Videos Have Topped 1 Trillion Views on YouTube - News

293 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

YouTube in a new article has announced Minecraft videos on the website have surpassed one trillion views to date.

"This year, Minecraft YouTube passed a nearly unimaginable milestone: Videos related to the game have been viewed more than one trillion times," reads the article.

"If each of those one trillion views were just one second long, that would add up to over 30,000 years. If each view were a Minecraft block 12 inches square, you could build a stack that reached from the Earth to the sun and back -- with about seven million miles to spare. That’s how big one trillion views is. So how do you get there? We looked at the data – all 12 years’ worth of daily uploads and views from tens of thousands of creators and millions of viewers – and now that we’ve mined our way through, we can show you."

Minecraft was first made public in May 2009 with the full release in November 2011. Developer Mojang and the game itself was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion. It is the best-selling video game in history with over 200 million units sold.

