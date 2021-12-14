Xbox is Selling a Red Ring of Death Poster for $25 - News

Microsoft's Xbox 360 had the infamous "Red Ring of Death" issue that cost the company $1 billion to fix. In a strange turn of events the company is now selling a "Red Ring of Death" premium print that is 18" x 24" for $25 as part of the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

"The Xbox Gear Shop is commemorating the release of Power On: The Story of Xbox docuseries with a poster print series featuring the promotional art and episode title cards," reads the product details.

There are seven premium prints in total.

