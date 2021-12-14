Free PlayStation Plus Online Multiplayer Set for This Weekend - News

/ 1,041 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

PlayStation announced the online multiplayer modes for games on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be available this weekend for free.

Those without a PlayStation Plus subscription will be able to play multiplayer games online starting on Saturday, December 18 at 12:01 am local time until Sunday, December 19 at 11:59 pm local time.

"Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time)," Sony said via Twitter.

Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time) pic.twitter.com/WXMW4lUCYM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

There was a report earlier this month that said Sony Interactive Entertainment has plans to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now on the PS5 and PS4 into a single service that will come in three tiers. It has the codename of Spartacus.

The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles