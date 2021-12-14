Forspoken Has 3 Modes on PS5 - Performance, Graphics, and Ray Tracing - News

The PlayStation 5 console exclusive from Square Enix, Forspoken, will have three visual modes on the console, according to creative producer Raio Mitsuno who spoke with Ungeek.

“Right now, for the PS5, we’re planning on adding the three main modes that you see in a lot of games nowadays," said Matsuno. "So, you have the Performance Mode, which will be rendered at 2K at 60 frames per second, and then we have Graphics Mode which is 4K and 30 frames per second. And then, we also have a mode that will use ray tracing. So, we’ll have the set of modes that you’ve seen in the modern PS5 games today."

Here is a list of the three modes:

Performance Mode – 1440p resolution at 60FPS

– 1440p resolution at 60FPS Graphics Mode – 4K resolution at 30FPS

– 4K resolution at 30FPS Ray Tracing Mode – Features ray tracing

Game director Takeshi Aramaki added how Forspoken will take advantage of the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller features.

"We really have included a lot of unique PlayStation 5 hardware features when we were developing this game," said Aramaki. "For example, using the adaptive triggers, we added tactile feedback when you’re using the different types of magic. We’ve got lots of different magic spells you can use in the game, and the planners and designers sat down and worked out how to differentiate the feedback you get from controller for each of the magic spells."

Forspoken will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on May 24, 2022.

