FIFA 22 Tops the Italian Charts for Another Week

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 48, 2021, which ended December 5, 2021. The Nintendo Switch version is in fifth place.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) remained in second place in its second week on sale, while Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped from fourth to fifth place.

Just Dance 2022 (NS) remained in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) raced up the charts from eighth to fourth place.

There are eight Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and two PlayStation 4 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 48, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS)* Just Dance 2022 (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS)* Minecraft (NS) FIFA 22 (NS) Mario Party Superstars (NS)* Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

*Retail sales only

