Peter Molyneux and 22Cans Next Game is a 'Blockchain Business Sim' - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Peter Molyneux, the creator of Fable, via a Gala Games blog post announced the next game from him and developer 22cans will be the first ever Blockchain Business Sim called Legacy.

"Legacy is a creative entrepreneur’s dream come true, an opportunity for players to build their very own business, designing their very own products from a huge array of possibilities as they create a business empire the likes of which the world has never seen!" said Molyneux.

In Legacy players own Land NFT that allows them to start an in-game blockchain business association in the game.

"Crucially, as a business association owner, you will have access to Legacy Keys," he said. "These items can be lent to other people who want to start an in-game business in Legacy, making them your in-game Business Partners. As part of your association, they will share a portion of their earned LegacyCoin with you."

The developer as part of Legacy also plans to launch a new Cryptocurrency called LegacyCoin. It is part of the Ethereum blockchain and complies with the ERC-20 token standard.

LegacyCoin can be used to acquire "Legacy Keys for lending, to trading within the game economy, acquiring exclusive game item NFTs and many more exciting and innovative utilities yet to be revealed."

Players can earn LegacyCoin through a variety of competitive Events.

22cans in 2012 released Curiosity: What's Inside the Cube? for iOS and Android and Godus in 2014 for PC, macOS, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles