343 Warns Not to Use Quick Resume When Playing Halo Infinite Campaign, Fix is in the Works

343 Industries Community Director of Halo Brian "Ske7ch' Jarrad has warned Halo Infinite campaign players not to use Quick Resume.

If you do use Quick Resume and are offline or disconnected from services, when you open up armor lockers that contain cosmetics for multilayer it won't show up in your multiplayer inventory. 343 is working on a fix that will unlock cosmetics in armor lockers you have already opened.

"When playing Halo Infinite campaign you will come across armor lockers that contain cosmetics for your MP Spartan. If you are offline, or disconnected from services - which can occur after Quick Resume - the cosmetics won’t show up in your MP inventory," said Jarrad.

"The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics you've earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you!"

